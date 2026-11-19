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Shares of Paytm and Pine Labs declined sharply on Thursday following reports that the proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions could face further delays.

Paytm parent One 97 Communications dropped 6% to ₹1,777 in morning trading, while Pine Labs fell 3.8% to ₹163.

The selling followed concerns that payment companies may have to wait longer for additional transaction-based revenue.

According to a Financial Express report, the government could postpone implementing the proposed MDR framework until after Assembly elections scheduled in five states during the first half of 2027.

Officials are concerned about opposition from merchants and trade associations. Despite progress on regulatory preparations, the government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have yet to agree on an implementation timeline.

An industry official suggested that the rollout could potentially extend beyond the Uttar Pradesh elections, although this was described as a worst-case possibility.

Separately, Business Standard reported that NPCI's UPI and Services Steering Committee had proposed a flat ₹5 charge on merchant-to-merchant (M2M) transactions.

The proposed fee would cover payments involving wholesalers, retailers and business-to-business platforms. Its implementation date remains undecided.

Merchant associations have opposed additional UPI charges, with the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation seeking an exemption for M2M transactions.

Meanwhile, the Payments Council of India has approached the Finance Ministry and NPCI seeking clarity on the proposed framework, according to The Economic Times.

Industry representatives have also raised concerns about government incentives for processing UPI and RuPay debit-card payments remaining unpaid for over 18 months.

Payment companies warn that prolonged uncertainty could affect investments in technology, merchant acquisition and digital payment infrastructure.

Any eventual revenue benefit would depend on the final fee structure, eligible transactions and revenue-sharing arrangements.