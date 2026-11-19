B2B UPI Payments May Attract Flat ₹5 Fee; Rollout Date For New MDR Still Unclear |

Business-to-business payments on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) could soon carry a flat fee of Rs. 5 per transaction instead of a percentage-based charge. The proposal would apply to payments made between merchants. The date on which the wider revised merchant discount rate (MDR) framework takes effect is still undecided.

CNBC-TV18 reported that the proposal was cleared by the NPCI's UPI and Services Steering Committee about a month ago, citing people familiar with the matter. The decision has not yet been formally notified, the report said.

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Who it would cover

The flat charge is meant for transactions between businesses, such as payments between distributors and retailers. It would also cover merchant payments routed through B2B platforms and marketplaces, according to CNBC-TV18.

Savings for businesses

The proposed rate is far lower than what many traders had feared. The average merchant-to-merchant UPI transaction is estimated at ₹20,000-40,000, people aware of the discussions told CNBC-TV18. At a 0.4 percent fee, a Rs. 20,000 payment would cost Rs. 80 and a Rs. 40,000 payment Rs. 160. A Rs. 75,000 payment would cost Rs. 300. Under the flat structure, each of these would attract just Rs. 5.

The gap widens as transaction values rise, which is likely to matter to businesses that regularly settle with suppliers, distributors and retailers over UPI.

Rollout still in limbo

NPCI had earlier planned to bring in the revised MDR structure from October 15. NPCI later postponed the rollout after trader bodies, fintechs and payments companies appealed, citing concerns over consumer sentiment ahead of festival sales. The committee said the MDR on select person-to-merchant transactions would be implemented immediately after Diwali, on a date to be notified. No fresh date has been announced so far.

The broader MDR framework

The framework, finalised by the steering committee in mid-September, provides for a flat Rs. 5 fee on transactions above Rs. 2,000 in select categories such as railways, telecom, insurance and fuel. NPCI also set a 0.4 percent MDR on person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs. 2,000. Payments between individuals remain outside the framework.

What to watch

Businesses will be waiting for two things. A formal notification of the Rs. 5 B2B fee and a date for the wider MDR rollout. Until then, the B2B rate rests on sources and remains a proposal.