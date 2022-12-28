Paytm prevented 161 cr ATM visits, helped single user book 358 flights in 2022

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma | File image

Paytm's parent firm One97 Communications has released Paytm 2022 Recap, which gives a lowdown of interesting trends in online transactions made through the app last year. A popular name among e-payment platforms, Paytm UPI is also allowing users to track their individual payments in 2022 through paytm.com/recap .

According to the report, the national capital Delhi was also India’s digital payments capital, while Katpadi in Tamil Nadu clocked the fastest growth in digital payments with a seven fold rise in 2022. Chennai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of online payments on food and beverages while Amritsar saw the highest spend on health and grooming through Paytm. Noida and Nagpur saw the highest percentage of spending via Paytm on micro sellers or street side vendors. Paytm’s market in the North East also saw huge growth. The fastest growing cities in the North East for UPI transactions are – Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh, South Sikkim and Ranipool, and Assam’s Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kamrup.

Fun facts fir the year

One user travelling actively in the post-pandemic era, even made transactions in 106 cities across 20 states in just one year.

Another frequent flyer booked flights between Mumbai and Delhi 358 times using Paytm.

The maximum number of payments have been done at 7.23PM with Wednesday emerging as the busiest day in the week for digital transactions.

Two of the most common names among Paytm’s users are Rahul and Pooja.

The company helped its users avoid 1,618,796,629 trips to ATMs.

Paytm is taking digital payments far and wide, driving financial inclusion with two out of three of its new users coming from smaller cities and towns.

Paytm continues to strengthen its leadership in offline payments with more than 5.5 million merchants now paying subscriptions for payment devices.

One user referred more than 1,300 of his friends and family to Paytm last year and earned over ₹1 Lakh.

₹20 was the most common amount paid on Paytm merchant QRs.

During the online Diwali sale season, the highest amount spent by a single user was ₹2.8 Lakh.

Another festival that saw a high volume of Paytm UPI transactions is Rakhi, with ₹1,100 being the favourite shagan.