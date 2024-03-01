Paytm Payments Bank Fined With ₹5.49 Cr Penalty By Financial Intelligence Unit-India For PMLA Violations

Paytm Payments Bank |

The Ministry of Finance's Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 5,49,00,000 on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd on March 1. The penalty is in connection with the bank's violations of its obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Financial Intelligence Unit-India imposes Rs 5.49 cr penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for money laundering: FinMin — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2024

According to the Ministry of Finance, it is alleged that the entities involved in illegal activities maintained illicit funds through bank accounts held with Paytm Payments Bank.

"FIU-IND initiated a review of Paytm Payments Bank on receipt of specific information from law enforcement agencies in respect of few entities and their network of businesses engaged in a number of illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling," the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

"Further, the money generated from these illegal operations, i.e. proceeds of crime were routed and channelled through bank accounts maintained by these entities with the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd," the Ministry of Finance release added.

"After considering the written and oral submissions of the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, Director, FIU-IND, based on the voluminous material available on record, found that the charges against Paytm were substantiated. Consequently, vide order dated February 15th, 2024 in exercise of his powers under Section 13, PMLA, it was found to be appropriate to impose a penalty of Rs. 5,49,00,000," the Ministry of Finance added in the release on Friday.