Paytm Money launches Portfolio Management Services marketplace for HNI investors

Paytm today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched PMS Marketplace for HNI Investors. The marketplace has been launched in partnership with PMS Bazaar, an innovative Portfolio Management Services (PMS) advisory startup. The platform will offer a highly transparent and comprehensive analysis of all PMS schemes, it said in a press release.

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) is an investment service offered to HNIs with SEBI mandating a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakhs. As the investment amount is large, investors prefer to assess their options in detail before making the final decision.

PMS Marketplace will offer key parameters for each scheme such as total assets, inception date, benchmark, and fund manager details. The funds listing section shows the performance of schemes over multiple time horizons and against benchmarks.

As a result, investors can objectively compare the schemes, making their investment journey simple and transparent. Investors can schedule a call with advisors to understand the investment process and risks. Thus the marketplace leverages technology to offer a 360-degree view of all schemes on a single platform while also giving a personalized understanding of individual schemes, the release added.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, “At Paytm Money we have leveraged technology to make investing and trading efficient and transparent. Extending the same to HNI investors, we have partnered PMS Bazaar to launch PMS Marketplace, offering a one-stop shop.”

R Pallavarajan, Founder & Director, PMS Bazaar said, “This one-of-a-kind strategic tie-up will leapfrog the penetration of PMS investments in India. Paytm Money's reach combined with PMS Bazaar's distribution muscle will herald a new dawn in the PMS space. Apart from distribution, PMS Bazaar's award-winning content will help nurture investors and deliver new actionable insights, thus boosting industry growth.”

PMS Marketplace will be available to select users followed by complete rollout.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:30 PM IST