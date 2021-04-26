Paytm launches India’s first video-based wealth community; plans to disrupt the way Indians learn, discuss, trade and invest in capital markets

India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm today announced that it has launched Paytm Wealth Community to revolutionize how Indians learn, discuss, and trade in the capital markets.

Paytm Wealth Community is India’s first investing community based on video, and will enable users to attend live sessions conducted by subject matter experts across an array of wealth topics like Stocks, F&O, IPO, ETFs, Mutual Funds, Gold, Fixed Income, and Personal Finance. Users will be able to learn from experts, interact with them to clarify doubts, and also chat with other users on the platform to discuss various wealth-related topics.

The way today’s youth interact, learn, or transact, has evolved rapidly. The growth of apps and social media demonstrates the influence of social interaction and peers. While across all parts of life, digital communities and groups have grown, wealth management misses a reliable, trustworthy platform. Paytm Wealth Community will fulfil this gap by launching a platform designed for the needs of the new Indian investor. The platform offers live video content on an interactive chat platform, and creators are conducting 30 to 60 min sessions in multiple languages like Hindi, English, Gujarati and others.

In beta, a limited set of creators have been onboarded by Paytm. To ensure the safety of retail investors all creators go through a comprehensive KYC onboarding and all content is recorded/checked. Over time, users will be able to create custom discussion rooms, set up their creator accounts and chat in a controlled environment. The product and technology roadmap is expected to completely transform the user experience.

The next 100 mn capital market investors in India are expected to originate from social groups and investment communities. Paytm Wealth Community intends to be the leader in helping users save, invest & trade better, and will enable millions of users to consume video content like never before.

Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money said, “Paytm Money was a natural choice for the Beta launch of Paytm Wealth Community, given our direct access to the broad investment community and reach across India. The Paytm team has implemented cutting edge video and community technology ensuring the platform is seamless, and the user communication is safe and secure. We are very excited by the potential positive impact it will have on how users engage, learn and invest.”

Paytm Wealth Community also offers the opportunity for subject matter experts and experienced investors to become content creators, share their knowledge with millions of budding investors, and create a personal brand in the Indian Capital Markets. The company encourages anyone with a desire to share capital markets know-how, create a personal brand, and have a significant social impact to mail pwc@paytm.com for starting the registration process.

Users who have received access to the Paytm Wealth Community can explore the community calendar which lists out all upcoming sessions and their details on the Paytm Money app. Users can also share sessions with their friends, family or followers on various social media platforms. Other interested users can download or update their Paytm Money app to the latest version and follow Paytm Money on social media platforms to get access to the live session links.