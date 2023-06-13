Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Isn't Good At Reading, Has Finished Only 2 Books Since Class 12

From articles to the daily news, reading and soaking knowledge is a part of everyday life, as learning is essential for growth. As attention spans and content on social media get shorter, books are a refuge for those who are fans of storytelling.

As people are reading more thanks to innovations such as e-books and audiobooks, Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has only read two books since he passed Class 12.

I am really bad at reading books. I just completed my 45th and only book I have read few chapters of is : Psychology of Money.

In fact, since class 12, I have only read two books : Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut.

I wish, I get better & read these awesome books.… https://t.co/zqDj16IYLp — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 11, 2023

The opposite of an avid reader

The CEO now 45 tweeted that he is very bad at reading and has only read Steve Jobs' biography and a book called Straight From The Gut in his life.

He also added that he has read few chapters of the Psychology of Money, and that he used to read his sisters books for BA and MA when he was in school.

But Sharma isn't satisfied with the limited reading and wants to develop a healthy habit for it.

He hopes to discover more books similar to the ones he has read, but also wonders if it was the language barrier that prevented him from reading regularly.

As the payment app CEO pursues a reading habit, his peers such as Ashneer Grover and Ankur Warikoo have already written books that provide inspiration or a peek into the startup ecosystem.