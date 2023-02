Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma | File image

According to a regulatory filing, e-wallet provider Paytm has allotted 7,97,426 shares as stock options for its employees with an exercise rate of Rs 9 per unit.

The stock options are convertible to equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 per unit. To increase its market share against competitors such as Google Pay and PhonePe, Paytm has also announced cashbacks on UPI transactions and bill payments for consumers.