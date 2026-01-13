Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 27% YoY In December 2025, Two-Wheelers Jump 39% On Strong Demand: SIAM

File Image |

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 27 per cent year-on-year in December 2025, led by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday. Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,99,216 units last month as compared with 3,14,934 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 26.8 per cent.

Two-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 39 per cent year-on-year to 15,41,036 units in December as against 11,05,565 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. Total three-wheeler sales stood at 61,924 units last month, up 17 per cent against 52,733 units in December 2024.

On sales outlook, SIAM noted that the industry enters the fourth quarter of 2025-26 with firm momentum after strong double-digit growth across all vehicle segments in late 2025, and expects steady wholesale and retail volumes traction through the quarter. The year-end sales push, healthy pipeline of bookings, and the full transmission of 2025 interest rate cuts on loans are expected to support demand, pointing to continued growth into 2025-26, underpinned by stable macroeconomic conditions and supportive policy reforms of the Government of India, it added.

"While remaining watchful of geopolitical developments, the industry expects FY2025-26 to close on a positive growth trajectory, with policy-led tailwinds firmly in place, sustaining the robust performance witnessed in recent years," the industry boy stated.

