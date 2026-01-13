 Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 27% YoY In December 2025, Two-Wheelers Jump 39% On Strong Demand: SIAM
Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose 26.8% YoY to 3,99,216 units in December 2025, driven by robust utility vehicle demand, SIAM reported. Two-wheeler sales jumped 39% to 15,41,036 units, while three-wheelers grew 17% to 61,924 units. Entering Q4 FY26 with strong momentum, the industry expects continued growth in FY26, supported by healthy bookings and interest rate cut benefits.

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 27 per cent year-on-year in December 2025, led by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday. Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,99,216 units last month as compared with 3,14,934 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 26.8 per cent.

Two-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 39 per cent year-on-year to 15,41,036 units in December as against 11,05,565 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. Total three-wheeler sales stood at 61,924 units last month, up 17 per cent against 52,733 units in December 2024.

