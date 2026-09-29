Passenger Safety To Remain Top Priority: Air India CEO-Designate Tewolde Gebremariam

Passenger safety and operational dependability will remain Air India’s top priorities as the airline moves into the next stage of its transformation, CEO-designate and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam said on Monday.

As per a report by Business Standard, Gebremariam addressed employees during his first townhall on Monday. He highlighted the need to build a stronger safety-reporting culture, improve customer confidence and create systems that help the airline recover faster from disruptions.

He will officially take charge as Air India’s CEO and MD after receiving the required regulatory approvals, the report said.

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Focus on safety and operational improvement

Tewolde said every employee has a role in maintaining safety standards and encouraged staff members to report concerns without hesitation.

“Everything we do must be safe. Safety is a shared responsibility, and every Air Indian has a role to play,” he said, according to sources.

He also stressed the importance of proactive reporting and continuous improvement. “If you see something, say something. The stronger our reporting culture, the stronger our safety culture,” he said.

The comments come after the airline faced several safety-related incidents in recent months, including a hydraulic system issue on a Phuket-Delhi flight in August and a separate incident involving a pilot failing a breathalyser test on a Zurich-Delhi flight.

Tewolde said Air India must become known for reliability, including timely departures and arrivals, ensuring baggage reaches destinations with passengers and providing transparent communication during disruptions.

Driving profitability through efficiency

Tewolde said achieving sustainable profitability would require improvements in both revenue generation and cost management.

Air India’s consolidated losses have increased in recent years, with the group reporting a net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26 compared with ₹10,859 crore in FY25 and ₹6,677 crore in FY24.

The airline is evaluating opportunities to increase revenue across international operations, commercial activities and cargo services. At the same time, cost discipline would need to become part of the organisation’s culture.

The airline is also planning initiatives to recognise employees who suggest ideas that lead to measurable savings and operational improvements.

Tewolde said disruptions caused by factors such as weather and technical issues cannot always be avoided, but their impact must be reduced through stronger recovery processes. He also called for greater empowerment of frontline employees to make quicker decisions and resolve customer concerns.