 Park Hotels Shares Debut With Nearly 21% Premium
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPark Hotels Shares Debut With Nearly 21% Premium

Park Hotels Shares Debut With Nearly 21% Premium

The stock listed at Rs 187, up 20.65 per cent from the issue price, on the BSE.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Park Hotels Shares Debut With Nearly 21% Premium | File/ Representative Image

Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, which runs hotels under the 'The Park' brand, listed on stock exchanges with a premium of nearly 21 per cent on Monday against the issue price of Rs 155.

The stock listed at Rs 187, up 20.65 per cent from the issue price, on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 186 with a premium of 20 per cent.

In the morning session, the 30-share benchmark index BSE Sensex fell 214.60 or 0.30 per cent to trade at 71,380.89 points, while NSE Nifty declined 0.45 per cent to 21,683.85 points.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels got subscribed 59.66 times on the final day of bidding on February 7, with heavy participation coming in from qualified institutional buyers.

The Rs 920-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 147-155 per share.

Read Also
India's Petroleum Products Demand To Increase Mid-Single-Digit Percentage In 2023-24: Fitch
article-image

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 320 crore.

The company operates hospitality assets under its brands -- The Park, The Park Collection, Zone by The Park, Zone Connect by The Park, and Stop by Zone.

It has also established a presence in the retail food and beverage industry through its brand 'Flurys'.

The company has 81 restaurants, nightclubs and bars as of September 30, 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India To Expand Financial Reach With UPI, RuPay Launch In Sri Lanka And Mauritius; Check Out The...

India To Expand Financial Reach With UPI, RuPay Launch In Sri Lanka And Mauritius; Check Out The...

EaseMyTrip in Ayodhya: Travel Company Enters Hospitality Market, To Open A 5-Star Hotel

EaseMyTrip in Ayodhya: Travel Company Enters Hospitality Market, To Open A 5-Star Hotel

In The Doldrums, SpiceJet To Lay Off 1400 Employees To Cut Costs

In The Doldrums, SpiceJet To Lay Off 1400 Employees To Cut Costs

Park Hotels Shares Debut With Nearly 21% Premium

Park Hotels Shares Debut With Nearly 21% Premium

India's Petroleum Products Demand To Increase Mid-Single-Digit Percentage In 2023-24: Fitch

India's Petroleum Products Demand To Increase Mid-Single-Digit Percentage In 2023-24: Fitch