Panth Infinity Q4 Profit Surges To ₹18.7 Crore, Revenue Jumps Nearly Fourfold |

Mumbai: Panth Infinity Limited reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to ₹18.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹14.9 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by a substantial increase in operational revenue. Revenue from operations surged nearly fourfold to ₹59.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹15.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while sequential revenue also rose from ₹43.2 crore in Q3 FY26. The company recorded strong earnings expansion amid higher direct business activity during the quarter.

Total income during the March quarter stood at ₹59.9 crore against ₹15.2 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses increased to ₹38.1 crore from ₹14.9 crore in Q4 FY25, mainly due to higher purchase and direct expenses of ₹47.8 crore. However, inventory adjustments remained favourable at negative ₹12.9 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax climbed to ₹21.8 crore from ₹30 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, consolidated profit after tax more than doubled from ₹9.3 crore in Q3 FY26 to ₹18.7 crore in Q4 FY26, while profit before tax rose 135 percent quarter-on-quarter from ₹9.3 crore. Revenue from operations grew 38 percent sequentially from ₹43.2 crore reported in the December quarter. Other expenses declined to ₹3.1 crore from ₹3.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while employee benefit expenses remained largely stable.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased sharply to ₹282.1 crore from ₹30 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose to ₹39.1 crore compared with ₹1.4 crore in the previous fiscal. Earnings per share stood at ₹7.08 for FY26 against ₹0.56 in FY25. The company’s equity share capital increased to ₹55.2 crore from ₹18.5 crore during the year following fresh capital issuance and warrants conversion.

Panth Infinity’s total assets expanded to ₹199 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹98.2 crore a year earlier, while borrowings increased to ₹74.9 crore on a consolidated basis. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on both standalone and consolidated financial results for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.