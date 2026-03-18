PAN Application Rules To Change From April 1, Aadhaar-Only Process Ends & New Documents Required

New PAN Rules from April 1. | Representative image

New Delhi: The government has announced important changes to the PAN card application process, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026. These changes aim to improve verification and reduce misuse in financial systems.

Aadhaar-Only Applications to End

Currently, citizens can apply for a PAN card using only their Aadhaar number. However, this option will no longer be available after March 31, 2026.

From April 1, applicants must submit additional documents, including proof of date of birth, along with Aadhaar.

Apply Before Deadline to Avoid Hassle

Authorities have advised citizens to complete their PAN applications before the deadline if they want to use the simpler Aadhaar-only process. After this, the process will become more detailed and require more documentation.

New Forms to Be Introduced

The government will also introduce new PAN application forms from the next financial year. Existing forms will not be accepted after the new rules come into force. Updated forms will be made available soon through official portals.

Accepted Documents for Proof

Under the new system, applicants will need to provide valid documents as proof of birth. These may include a birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving licence, matriculation certificate, or other government-issued documents.

PAN Details to Match Aadhaar

Another key change is that the name on the PAN card will be strictly aligned with Aadhaar records. This step is expected to reduce errors and improve consistency across official documents.

Where to Apply?

Citizens can apply for PAN cards through authorised platforms such as Protean (NSDL), UTIITSL, or the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

Warning Against Scams

The government has also warned about fake emails related to PAN cards. Fraudsters may send messages asking users to download e-PAN or share personal details. Citizens are advised not to click on suspicious links or share sensitive information.

Why PAN Matters?

A PAN card is an important document for financial transactions, tax filing, and banking activities. The updated rules aim to make the system more secure and reliable.