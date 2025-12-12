 Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release Conditional
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release Conditional

Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release Conditional

The IMF has imposed 11 new conditions on Pakistan’s USD 7 billion bailout, raising total obligations to 64. Focused on governance, anti-corruption, and asset transparency, these reforms require public disclosure by officials and a time-bound action plan. Fund release depends on Pakistan meeting these and previous benchmarks.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
The IMF has imposed 11 new conditions on Pakistan’s USD 7 billion bailout, raising total obligations to 64. | File Pic

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has imposed 11 new conditions on Pakistan’s ongoing USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), bringing the total number of binding obligations to 64 in just 18 months, according to the IMF’s staff-level report for the second review. These new measures are part of the IMF’s efforts to ensure Pakistan meets its reform targets and strengthens its economic framework.

Focus on Governance and Anti-Corruption

The latest conditions focus mainly on governance reforms and anti-corruption measures, areas the IMF has repeatedly highlighted as weak in Pakistan. One key requirement is the mandatory public disclosure of asset declarations for all high-level federal civil servants on an official government website by December 2026. This aims to identify unexplained wealth and discrepancies between declared income and assets.

Read Also
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country "Maintained...
article-image

Provincial Officials and Banks Involved

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Schoolgirls Risking Lives On Shut Vikhroli FOB, Sparks Outrage Over Civic Negligence
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Schoolgirls Risking Lives On Shut Vikhroli FOB, Sparks Outrage Over Civic Negligence
Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release Conditional
Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release Conditional
Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability Ratings For 2025
Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability Ratings For 2025
ABCD Actress Lauren Gottlieb Buys House In Mumbai; Performs Hindu Rituals For Griha Pravesh - View Pics
ABCD Actress Lauren Gottlieb Buys House In Mumbai; Performs Hindu Rituals For Griha Pravesh - View Pics

The IMF has also extended this asset-declaration requirement to senior provincial officials. Moreover, commercial banks must be granted full access to these declared data, enabling better monitoring and transparency in financial transactions.

Time-Bound Anti-Corruption Action Plan

By October 2026, Pakistan must publish a time-bound action plan to address corruption risks in 10 high-risk government departments. These plans will be based on institutional risk assessments, with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) coordinating implementation in the most vulnerable agencies.

Read Also
Pakistan Forced To Sell Pakistan International Airlines Under IMF Pressure; Asim Munir-Linked Fauji...
article-image

Challenging Reform Environment

These new measures add to an already strict reform framework that includes steep energy tariff increases, aggressive tax collection targets, and tight fiscal and monetary policies. With the USD 7 billion programme now in its second year, Pakistan is under one of the most intensive IMF oversight regimes in decades, with 64 prior actions, structural benchmarks, and indicative targets to meet.

Next Tranche Contingent on Compliance

The release of the next tranche of the bailout funds will depend on Pakistan meeting these new and pending benchmarks, highlighting the IMF’s focus on institutional reforms and fiscal discipline as prerequisites for continued financial support.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release...

Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release...

Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability...

Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability...

India's Aerospace, Drones & Space Tech Industry To Expand $44 Billion, Propelling 2 Lakh Jobs For...

India's Aerospace, Drones & Space Tech Industry To Expand $44 Billion, Propelling 2 Lakh Jobs For...

US President Donald Trump’s Second Term Ruptures Relationships With India, Leading To Deepened...

US President Donald Trump’s Second Term Ruptures Relationships With India, Leading To Deepened...

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains...

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches From Companies To Dealers Increase 19% In November, Demand Remains...