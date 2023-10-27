 Pakistan's National Carrier (PIA) Cancels 500 Flights In 11 Days Due To Unavailability Of Fuel, On Verge Of Shutdown
On Thursday alone as many as 49 domestic and international flights were cancelled from Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan's National Carrier Cancels 500 Flights In 11 Days Due To Unavailability Of Fuel | File/ Representative Image

Pakistan International Airlines, the national carrier and the largest airline of the country is on the verge of a shutdown as it had to cancel over 500 flights in the last 11 days due to shortage of fuel which was triggered due to non-payment of dues to Pakistan State Oil, reported the ARY news. PSO has stopped the supply of fuel to the airlines with the reason as non-payment of dues pushing the airlines to face one of its worst crises since its inception.

The airline was pushed to cancel close to 537 flights in total since October 13 when the PSO stopped the supply of fuel.

When the company had to cancel the flights on October 13 the airlines also attributed operational issues as another reason for the cancellation of flights.

The international flights that were cancelled were scheduled to fly to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuwait and Muscat.

article-image

