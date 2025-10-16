 Pakistan’s Fragile Economy Plunging Into Deeper Crisis, Trade Deficit Soars Close To $3.34 Billion Record High
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPakistan’s Fragile Economy Plunging Into Deeper Crisis, Trade Deficit Soars Close To $3.34 Billion Record High

Pakistan’s Fragile Economy Plunging Into Deeper Crisis, Trade Deficit Soars Close To $3.34 Billion Record High

Over the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the deficit increased to more than $9.3 billion, a 33 per cent rise compared to the same period last year, which shows that Pakistan is importing far more than it can pay for.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Pakistan’s fragile economy is plunging into a deeper crisis with the country’s trade deficit soaring close to a record high of $3.34 billion in September, as exports declined by close to 12 per cent at $2.5 billion while imports jumped 14 per cent to $ 6 billion, according to latest figures. Over the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the deficit increased to more than $9.3 billion, a 33 per cent rise compared to the same period last year which shows that Pakistan is importing far more than it can pay for, while its export base is shrinking, according to an article in Maldives Insight.

The latest data makes clear that the promises of economic revival by the country’s military rulers and their civilian allies, have proved to be hollow. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) launched under Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and stabilising the economy, has failed to take off, the article points out. The SIFC was designed as a one-stop platform for foreign investors, run directly by the army and sold as proof that the military could fix what politicians could not.

Read Also
Afghanistan Denies Visas To Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, ISI Chief Amid Escalating...
article-image

The generals promised that investors from the Gulf, China, and the West would line up to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan. Yet more than a year later, SIFC has attracted little meaningful investment. Gulf countries have preferred to invest in safer, more stable markets. Western firms have avoided Pakistan’s uncertain legal and regulatory environment.

Chinese companies remain primarily interested in resource extraction and infrastructure projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which benefits the Pakistani military and Chinese companies, but brings little gain for the Pakistani economy and its civilian population, the article states. It also highlights that global giants such as Microsoft have exited the country while others like Uber and Procter &amp; Gamble have scaled down their presence.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
Read Also
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral VIDEO Shows Taliban Fighters Capturing And Driving Away...
article-image

Domestic companies also face obstacles such as unreliable electricity supply, arbitrary taxation, and constant government interference in economic decisions. At the same time, Pakistan has increased its defence expenditure by 20 per cent, to around $9 billion. The decision has come at the cost of declining allocations on health, education, and infrastructure. “The priorities are unmistakable: the generals ensure that the army is well-fed, equipped, and funded, while ordinary citizens are left to endure power outages, crumbling schools, and unaffordable food.

Pakistan’s tax base is narrow, with only a small portion of the population paying direct taxes. Instead of reforming the system, the state funnels what little revenue it collects into the military. This imbalance makes it harder for the economy to grow, as productive sectors are starved of support,” the article further states.

The reality is that generals cannot run an economy. Pakistan’s army has expanded its control over various industries, including cement, fertilizer, banking, and agriculture, but it has never been able to achieve sustainable growth. The military mindset prioritises control and security over productivity and efficiency. This is why the country is constantly in need of bailouts from the International Monetary Fund, the article adds.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sahara India Investors Finally Get Relief, Government Launches Online Refund Portal—Know How To...

Sahara India Investors Finally Get Relief, Government Launches Online Refund Portal—Know How To...

Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2

Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2

M3M India To Invest ₹2,100 Crore For Jacob & Co Branded Ultra-Luxury Residences In Noida, Eyes...

M3M India To Invest ₹2,100 Crore For Jacob & Co Branded Ultra-Luxury Residences In Noida, Eyes...

Mumbai Police's EOW To Question Top Official In ₹2,000-Crore IndusInd Bank Scam

Mumbai Police's EOW To Question Top Official In ₹2,000-Crore IndusInd Bank Scam

South Indian Bank Reports 8% Rise In Net Profit To ₹351 Crore For The Second Quarter

South Indian Bank Reports 8% Rise In Net Profit To ₹351 Crore For The Second Quarter