Pakistan's $3.5 Billion UAE Debt Repayment Deadline Looms, Foreign Exchange Reserves At Critically Low Levels

Pakistan is under severe financial pressure as it must repay 3.5 billion dollars to the United Arab Emirates this month. |

New Delhi: Debt-ridden Pakistan is facing a grim financial situation as it has to repay $3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates this month. The repayment, confirmed by a senior cabinet minister during a press briefing, as reported by Pakistan’s Express Tribune, comes at a time when Islamabad’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to abysmally low levels, raising concerns about the country’s capacity to fulfil its external debt obligations.

This financial burden has been intensified by the United Arab Emirates’ reported decision not to extend further rollovers on the debt. For years, Pakistan has relied on such rollovers from friendly nations to ease immediate repayment pressures and stabilise its reserves. However, shifting geopolitical dynamics, particularly tensions linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, appear to have influenced Abu Dhabi’s stance, accelerating Islamabad’s need to settle its obligations, according to an article in Sri Lanka’s Guardian newspaper.

The implications for Pakistan’s economy are significant. Foreign exchange reserves, already stretched thin, will take a direct hit as funds are redirected toward debt servicing. Economists warn that this could weaken the country’s capacity to manage its external accounts, potentially affecting its ability to pay for imports and maintain currency stability. Such pressures come at a delicate time, as Pakistan continues to navigate a challenging economic recovery under the framework of an International Monetary Fund program, the article pointed out. In recent years, the financial relationship between Pakistan and the UAE has been marked by both cooperation and tension.

In 2018, Abu Dhabi provided $2 billion to support Pakistan’s economy, followed by an additional request from Islamabad for $1 billion in 2023 to meet external financing needs. These arrangements were part of a broader pattern in which Pakistan has leaned heavily on bilateral partners to bridge funding gaps while implementing economic reforms tied to international lending programs. Now, with rollover options narrowing, Pakistan is exploring alternative approaches. Some officials have indicated that discussions are underway to convert portions of the debt into investment, a move that could ease immediate repayment pressures while fostering longer-term economic engagement.

However, such arrangements remain uncertain and may not provide timely relief given the urgency of current obligations, the article observed. Geopolitical factors are also shaping the situation. Pakistan’s perceived proximity to Iran during the ongoing regional conflict has added complexity to its relations with Gulf partners, including the UAE. While Islamabad has traditionally balanced its ties across the Middle East, shifting alliances and heightened tensions are testing that equilibrium, with potential economic consequences, the article pointed out.

The broader context of Pakistan’s financial position further amplifies the challenge. The country’s reliance on external financing, including support from the International Monetary Fund and allied nations, reflects structural weaknesses in its economy, such as low export competitiveness, high fiscal deficits, and limited revenue generation. These issues have made Pakistan particularly vulnerable to external shocks, whether economic or geopolitical, the article added.

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