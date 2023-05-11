 Pakistani Rupee crashes to all-time low of 300 against US Dollar due to unrest triggered by Imran Khan arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPakistani Rupee crashes to all-time low of 300 against US Dollar due to unrest triggered by Imran Khan arrest

Pakistani Rupee crashes to all-time low of 300 against US Dollar due to unrest triggered by Imran Khan arrest

The clashes have added to the pressure of paying back external debt as well as inflation at a record level of 36.4 per cent in April, triggered by global headwinds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic | File

Pakistan's economy has been jostled by rising inflation and a depleting pile of forex reserves, as food prices have led to fights over wheat and other commodities in the streets. The arrest of former Prime Minister and opposition figure Imran Khan has only aggravated this situation by triggering protests and clashes between his supporters and the authorities.

Because of the double whammy dealt to an embattled economy, the Pakistani rupee hit another all time low of 300 against the US dollar.

Read Also
Fitch downgrades Pakistan economy to CCC+, amid likelihood of FATF dropping it from grey list
article-image

Free fall aggravated by political crisis

  • According to a Bloomberg report, the currency tumbled another 3.3 per cent, although the Karachi stock exchange bounced back after a three-day losing streak.

  • This has added to the pressure of paying back external debt as well as inflation at a record level of 36.4 per cent in April, triggered by global headwinds.

  • In the middle of this crisis, the IMF has reiterated that it is engaging with Pakistan on seeking funds to reach an agreement.

Read Also
Pakistani Rupee hits record low of ₹ 287.29 against US dollar
article-image

Efforts to secure funding hurting Rupee

  • Moves such as removing caps on exchange rate to secure funding, have led to depreciation in the currency, and the central bank has also raised repo rates to a record high of 21 per cent.

  • As its liquid foreign reserves continue to slide, Pakistan has also increased taxes and removed subsidies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scrutiny of GST returns to be automated under new module

Scrutiny of GST returns to be automated under new module

Haj flights given to Go First reallocated to IndiGo and 2 Saudi Arabian airlines

Haj flights given to Go First reallocated to IndiGo and 2 Saudi Arabian airlines

Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors grants 1,31,900 restricted stock units to employees

Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors grants 1,31,900 restricted stock units to employees

Air India pilots withdraw opposition to new wage agreement, as airline steps up hiring

Air India pilots withdraw opposition to new wage agreement, as airline steps up hiring

Pakistani Rupee crashes to all-time low of 300 against US Dollar due to unrest triggered by Imran...

Pakistani Rupee crashes to all-time low of 300 against US Dollar due to unrest triggered by Imran...