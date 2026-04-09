Pakistan Stock Exchange: PSX Stabilises After Record 14,000-Point Rally Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Uncertainty

Pakistan stock market steadies after historic surge driven by ceasefire optimism | AI Generated Representational Image

Karachi, Apr 9: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a stable trading day after recording its highest single-day gain of over 14,000 points (+9 per cent) in its history a day earlier amid the US, Iran ceasefire announcement.

Market stabilises after record rally

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered around the 165,700–166,800 level after opening near its previous close of 165,811 points. It closed at around 165,730 points.

On Wednesday, PSX registered its highest single-day gain of over 14,000 points (+9 per cent) in history, as investors cheered the global peace momentum after the ceasefire announced between the US and Iran.

Cautious investor sentiment amid tensions

Financial analyst Kaukab Farshori with Capital Investments said that investors were cautious because of the ongoing issues with the ceasefire and Israel’s continued aggression in Lebanon.

“We saw a marginal decline today of about 74 points, but the index hovered and then closed around 165,730 points,” he added.

KSE-100 index touched an intraday low of 161,993 and a high of 166,812.93, indicating significant volatility in early trading before stabilising by midday.

Trading activity and market breadth

Farshori said on the floor, trading activity was positive, with total volume of shares crossing 572 million valued at 33.95 billion Pakistani rupees in around 289,000 trades.

But breadth leaned negative, with 301 stocks declining, 168 advancing, and 96 remaining unchanged out of 565 active scripts.

Macroeconomic signals support confidence

He added that one was experiencing generally positive sentiment among investors as, despite the Iran conflict, the State Bank received 17 per cent higher remittances in March compared to February, with a USD 3.8 billion inflow.

He added that improving Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, with Chinese assistance, and stable macro indicators, including a USD 1.43 billion Eurobond repayment and steady reserves and remittances, reinforced investor confidence.

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Focus shifts to upcoming US-Iran talks

Pakistan is set to host the high-stakes in-person talks between the US and Iran on Friday, aiming to consolidate a fragile ceasefire and avert further escalation in West Asia.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire early Wednesday, followed by a face-to-face meeting in Islamabad to settle the differences and convert the ongoing truce into a lasting peace.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)