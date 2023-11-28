Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits All-Time High, Crosses 60,000 Mark |

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark, the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE), reached an all-time high on Tuesday, trading at 60,745 points. This marks a 1.56 percent increase, with a gain of 934 points by mid-day from the previous day's closing at 59,811 points, setting a new milestone.

In early November, the market rebounded to reach the 53,000-point milestone, marking its highest level since six years.

According to the PSX's weekly report, the KSE-100 benchmark closed at 49,493 points, marking a six-year high. While the index peaked at 49,520 points, it hit its lowest at 47,217 points during the week. The market saw a total trading volume of 1.87 billion stocks, resulting in a business value of Rs 55.55 billion for the week.

Karachi 100 Index (KSE)

The Karachi 100 (KSE) Stock Market represents Pakistan's stock exchange. It serves as a stock market index comprising 100 significant companies listed on the exchange, evaluated based on their market capitalization from shares traded.