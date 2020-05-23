P Chidambaram slams 'shameless RSS' for dragging economy into 'negative growth territory'

Veteran Congress leader and former union finance ministe P Chidambaram on Saturday said RSS should be ashamed of how the government has dragged the economy into negative growth territory.

"Governor RBI says demand has collapsed, growth in 2020-21 headed toward negative territory. Why is he then infusing more liquidity?" said Chidambaram in his tweet. He reacted after RBI on Friday offered first official acceptance that GDP growth will slip into negative territory this year. RBI said it will be due to collapse in demand because of a slide in private consumption following the Coronavirus pandemic.