OYO's Parent Firm PRISM Launches New Luxury Application, CheckIn, To Offer Premium Properties Worldwide

New Delhi: OYO's parent firm PRISM on Friday announced the launch of CheckIn, a new app designed exclusively for its premium properties worldwide.The company will feature its premium hotels, homes, and experiences on the CheckIn app, including SUNDAY Hotels, Clubhouse, and Palette, as well as holiday homes in Europe such as CheckMyGuest, Dancenter, Belvilla, and others.

CheckIn will serve the premium and luxury segment, while the OYO App will continue to be the go-to for value-conscious travellers.Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO of PRISM, said, "It delivers two key benefits: the assurance that every property meets rigorous standards of quality and service and the convenience of accessing diverse premium options without the need to navigate multiple channels.

Just as OYO became synonymous with budget travel globally, the CheckIn will serve as our global house of brands for premium hotels and homes." The CheckIn collection & app was piloted three months ago on the Play Store and App Store in India, travel tech platform OYO stated.Properties across destinations like London, Dubai, Bali, and several Indian cities are already open for bookings.

CheckIn is initially available in India but will roll out globally in the coming months, OYO said.Approximately 45 per cent of users consistently opted for budget-friendly stays, while nearly 55 per cent demonstrated a preference for higher-quality, design-led, and experience-focused accommodations, it added.

Founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO began as a budget travel-tech brand, standardising and organising small hotels by using technology.In recent years, OYO has expanded beyond its Indian budget hotel mainstay into multiple countries, premium hotels and vacation homes.

