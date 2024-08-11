 OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO

OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO

The IPO-bound unicorn has raised nearly Rs 1,040 crore in the Series G funding round. This follows an earlier raise of Rs 416.85 crore in the same series and concludes the round.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of OYO, has raised Rs 1,457 crore from a consortium of investors in the latest funding round, sources said.

The IPO-bound unicorn has raised nearly Rs 1,040 crore in the Series G funding round. This follows an earlier raise of Rs 416.85 crore in the same series and concludes the round.

FPJ Shorts
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

OYO's Fundrasing

The IPO-bound unicorn has raised nearly Rs 1,040 crore in the Series G funding round. This follows an earlier raise of Rs 416.85 crore in the same series and concludes the round.

Read Also
'Sab Milke Mazze Karenge': Oyo Rooms Looks To Remarket Itself As 'Family Friendly' Through Its New...
article-image

According to different documents accessed by PTI, the additional equity issuance was approved by 99.99 per cent shareholders in an EGM held on August 8.

The capital will be used to support OYO's growth and its global expansion plans, sources said.

The IPO-bound unicorn has raised nearly Rs 1,040 crore in the Series G funding round. This follows an earlier raise of Rs 416.85 crore in the same series and concludes the round.

The IPO-bound unicorn has raised nearly Rs 1,040 crore in the Series G funding round. This follows an earlier raise of Rs 416.85 crore in the same series and concludes the round. | Photo credit: Pixabay

From Mankind to InCred

The additional fund raise values the company at the same valuation of USD 2.4 billion, as the first Series G tranche issued to InCred in July, a source said.

The investment is being made through Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares, each priced at Rs 29, consistent with the valuation of the recent raise in Series G.

The funding round includes contributions from InCred Wealth, who led the recent fundraise as well as J&A Partners, the family office of Mankind Pharma promoters and ASK Financial Holdings.

Read Also
Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest...
article-image

InCred will be issued 2,62,84,483 shares, J&A Partners 4,13,79,310 shares, ASK Financial up to 48,27,586 shares and Patient Capital Investments Pte Ltd 28,62,06,897 shares.

The total additional shares that will be issued is 35,86,98,276, priced at Rs 29 per share.

This would translate to InCred investing around Rs 76 crore, in addition to the Rs 416.85 crore they recently invested. Serial investor Ashish Kacholia is also investing through InCred.

Besides, Patient Capital is investing Rs 830 crore, J&A Partners Rs 120 crore, and ASK Rs 14 crore. The Mankind Pharma family is investing through their family office firm, J&A Partners, sources said.

Besides, Patient Capital is investing Rs 830 crore, J&A Partners Rs 120 crore, and ASK Rs 14 crore. The Mankind Pharma family is investing through their family office firm, J&A Partners, sources said. |

Besides, Patient Capital is investing Rs 830 crore, J&A Partners Rs 120 crore, and ASK Rs 14 crore. The Mankind Pharma family is investing through their family office firm, J&A Partners, sources said.

Read Also
Ola Electric’s First Day On BSE And NSE: Stock Rockets 20%, Market Capitalisation Hits ₹40,217...
article-image

The shareholders also approved increasing the company's authorised share capital from Rs 13,41,13,59,300 to Rs 16,31,13,59,300 in the EGM.

The appointment of Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner and Head of EMEA & India at SoftBank Investment Advisors, as a Non-Executive Director on Oravel's Board was also put up in the EGM and approved with 99.99 per cent votes.

Sumer will join Oravel's Board as a nominee of Softbank Vision Fund

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO

OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO

Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions...

Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions...

'From 0 Tax to ₹50,380: Chartered Accountant Highlights Problems With ITR Filing; Calls The...

'From 0 Tax to ₹50,380: Chartered Accountant Highlights Problems With ITR Filing; Calls The...

'Malicious, Mischievous And Manipulative': Adani Group Reacts To Recent Allegations By Hindenburg

'Malicious, Mischievous And Manipulative': Adani Group Reacts To Recent Allegations By Hindenburg

NCLT Orders Insolvency Proceedings Against Cafe Coffee Day

NCLT Orders Insolvency Proceedings Against Cafe Coffee Day