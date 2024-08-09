 Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest Billionaires Club
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest Billionaires Club

Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest Billionaires Club

Aggarwal led Ola Electric IPO was held from August 2 to August 6. The company got listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 9.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric |

The 38-year year old founder of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, who recently made headline of the IPO and the listing of his company in the the Indian headline indices, is poised to enter the rank of the world's youngest billionaire.

Aggarwal's Net Worth

FPJ Shorts
Assam CEE 2024: Counselling Choice Editing Facility Opens, Round 3 Allotment On August 14
Assam CEE 2024: Counselling Choice Editing Facility Opens, Round 3 Allotment On August 14
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

Following the recent listing of his company (August 9), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Aggarwal's net worth is expected to surge to a staggering USD 2.6 billion, that is approxmately Rs 2,18,28,56,00,000 ( around Rs 21,828.56 Crore), making him one of the wealthies enterpreneurs under 40 globally.

Prior to the public issue, Aggarwal held a 36.94 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility Limited, totaling over 1.36 billion shares. But after the IPO listing in the India headline indices on Friday, even after selling a portion of his shares, his remaining stake is valued at Rs 11,816 crore which is approximately USD 1.44 billion.

This sudden boost in the stock price after the listing of the company added a whopping USD 1.2 billion to his wealth, marking his position among India's billionaire elite, as per reports.

Read Also
Ola Electric Mobility's Stock Zooms 20% After Mute Listing On BSE
article-image

About the IPO - That Changed Everything

Aggarwal led Ola Electric IPO was held from August 2 to August 6. The company got listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 9.

On NSE, the stock quoted Rs at a price of Rs 76 apiece and on BSE it was listed for Rs 75.99 each, with a 0.01 per cent discount.

Despite the cautious start, the stock quickly maintained a momentum. During the early trading hours, the shares of the company surged by 16 per cent, pushing Aggarwals net worth to USD 2.6 billion.

Aggarwal’s Place Among the World’s Youngest Billionaires

This rapid ascent in wealth placed him in an exclusive club of billionaires under 40 and is now one of onlu seven individual globally to achieve the status before turning 40.

As per reports, his net worth is now pegged at USD 2.6 billion.

Read Also
'Was Offered ₹17,000 To Write Nice Things About OLA IPO': Brand Influencer Makes Scandalising...
article-image

About Ola Electric Mobility

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric quickly rose to prominence in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, which is seen as many as one of the emerging market now-a-days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Shares End Nearly 1% Higher After Early Gains

LIC Shares End Nearly 1% Higher After Early Gains

Air India, Vistara Get DGCA Nod To Integrate Aircraft Line Maintenance Operations

Air India, Vistara Get DGCA Nod To Integrate Aircraft Line Maintenance Operations

MG Windsor to Feature Reclining Rear Seats: Launch Imminent

MG Windsor to Feature Reclining Rear Seats: Launch Imminent

The Caddy Ride: 2025 Cadillac Escalade

The Caddy Ride: 2025 Cadillac Escalade

Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest...

Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest...