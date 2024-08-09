Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest Billionaires Club

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric |

The 38-year year old founder of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, who recently made headline of the IPO and the listing of his company in the the Indian headline indices, is poised to enter the rank of the world's youngest billionaire.

Aggarwal's Net Worth

Following the recent listing of his company (August 9), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Aggarwal's net worth is expected to surge to a staggering USD 2.6 billion, that is approxmately Rs 2,18,28,56,00,000 ( around Rs 21,828.56 Crore), making him one of the wealthies enterpreneurs under 40 globally.

Prior to the public issue, Aggarwal held a 36.94 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility Limited, totaling over 1.36 billion shares. But after the IPO listing in the India headline indices on Friday, even after selling a portion of his shares, his remaining stake is valued at Rs 11,816 crore which is approximately USD 1.44 billion.

This 15th Aug, it’s bigger, better and everyone’s invited!

Introducing Sankalp 2024. Our most ambitious annual event yet, a Sankalp to build the India of tomorrow. Major announcements from @OlaElectric @Olacabs @Krutrim!

See you all 15th Aug! Register: https://t.co/Yt27ddwbdz pic.twitter.com/lGoO48XQX7 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 2, 2024

This sudden boost in the stock price after the listing of the company added a whopping USD 1.2 billion to his wealth, marking his position among India's billionaire elite, as per reports.

About the IPO - That Changed Everything

Aggarwal led Ola Electric IPO was held from August 2 to August 6. The company got listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 9.

The importance of today, this moment is finally sinking in. It felt like a process till yesterday - where we did our work and put in our time and made India one of the largest EV 2W markets. Our hard work has paid off and the world recognises that.



But today it feels like an… pic.twitter.com/IMMoLRRrLe — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 9, 2024

On NSE, the stock quoted Rs at a price of Rs 76 apiece and on BSE it was listed for Rs 75.99 each, with a 0.01 per cent discount.

Despite the cautious start, the stock quickly maintained a momentum. During the early trading hours, the shares of the company surged by 16 per cent, pushing Aggarwals net worth to USD 2.6 billion.

Today, as @OlaElectric goes public, I find myself reflecting on what this day truly represents.



While IPO ceremonies happen frequently, this one is different because it marks not just my journey, but our collective journey. Though entrepreneurs often receive the spotlight, we… pic.twitter.com/pZLwAQF3pW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 9, 2024

Aggarwal’s Place Among the World’s Youngest Billionaires

This rapid ascent in wealth placed him in an exclusive club of billionaires under 40 and is now one of onlu seven individual globally to achieve the status before turning 40.

As per reports, his net worth is now pegged at USD 2.6 billion.

About Ola Electric Mobility

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric quickly rose to prominence in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, which is seen as many as one of the emerging market now-a-days.