OYO Hotel to offer complimentary insurance to its guests

New Delhi: OYO Hotels & Homes on Monday announced a complimentary insurance cover of upto Rs 10,00,000 for its guests at booking price, across OYO properties in India. The insurance cover has been launched in partnership with ACKO General Insurance, OYO said in a statement.

"The complimentary insurance package offers OYO guests insurance coverage upto Rs 10,00,000 for protection against accidental death (coverage upto Rs 10 lakh), baggage loss (coverage upto Rs 10,000), accidental medical expenses (coverage upto Rs 25,000) amongst other benefits like OPD treatment, etc for the entire duration of their stay in a particular city," it said.

To begin with, OYO will offer the insurance package to guests staying at OYO Hotels, OYO Home, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey, Capital O and Palette Resorts, the company said. The insurance cover will be applicable to bookings made through the OYO App, website, mobile website, direct bookings as well as walk-ins. The offering will be extended to other categories and booking channels in the coming days.On booking an OYO property, customers will be able to view their insurance policy on the booking confirmation page and by logging on to either of the OYO and ACKO websites with their registered mobile numbers, the statement said.