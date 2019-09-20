Oyo and Walmart sponsors Howdy Modi's Houston event

The stage is all set for the mega "Howdy Modi" event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans on September 22. The event is hosted by Texas India Forum (TIF) and sponsored by Walmart, OYO, and Tellurian.

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in the southwestern United States. Over 50,000 supporters have already registered for the mega community summit in September at the NRG Stadium, the host Texas India Forum (TIF), a Houston-based non-profit body, said.

The event is sponsored by three big private companies. Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. While Oyo, also known as OYO Hotels and Homes, is an India’s largest, world’s 3rd largest by room count and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces. Oyo is surrounded by controversy after an FIR was registered against founder Ritesh Agarwal. Tellurian Inc. is a natural gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas U.S.A.

The 'Howdy Modi' event, with the tagline of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans to enrich the American life as well as the key role it has played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, prior to which he will travel to Houston to meet the leading businesses, political and community leaders here in Houston, the fourth-largest city with a population of over 130,000 Indian-Americans.