Outlook, Teams services down in India, Microsoft probes outage

Outlook, Teams services down in India, Microsoft probes outage

There were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Outlook, Teams Services down in India, Microsoft probes outage | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Microsoft Corp. today announced that it was looking into an outage that prevented thousands of customers in India from using the website's numerous services, including Teams and Outlook.

There were over 3,700 incidents of users reporting problems with Microsoft Teams in India, according to Downdetector.com, which records outages using a variety of sources, including user reports.

(This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for the latest version.)

RECENT STORIES

Dr Reddy's announced grant of Stock Options to the eligible employees under ESOS

'Stock Market Crash' trends on Twitter as netizens share hilarious memes

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Cipla net profit hits Rs 2,546.65 cr, income at Rs 22,044.25 cr; Maruti Suzuki;...

After Hindenburg's report alleges 'accounting fraud', Adani calls it 'malicious attempt'

Privi Speciality Chemicals begins production of two new products

