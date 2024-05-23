Introduction

The highly prestigious QRNW Ranking of Leading Business Schools has now released its 2025 ranking with an extensive evaluation of Global Business Schools and ranked the prestigious OUS Royal Academy in Switzerland. The ranking identifies OUS Royal Academy as one of the most influential institutions globally that shape the future of business education.

Ranking Overview

Ranking criteria for the QRNW 2025 business schools are based on considerations of academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, research output, student diversity, among others. The criteria, of course, are structured in such a way that those students who wish to attend the schools, as well as academic professionals, can be given a clear benchmark for the standing a particular institution might have within the educational community.

OUS Royal Academy's Performance

Following are some unique qualities that make OUS Royal Academy a place of rankings in 2025: innovative programs that relate modern business theory into practice and faculty members who are known for their academic background and industry exposure, hence guiding the students for quality education.

The consistent high scores of student satisfaction at OUS Royal Academy highlight the commitment this institution has toward providing proper support and an optimal learning environment. This is often an outcome of the personalized nature of the approach of the academy and career support services that it has in place.

Impact on OUS Royal Academy

It dramatically boosts the reputation of OUS Royal Academy when appearing in the ranks for QRNW 2025, especially in academic fields and, in turn, wider business networks. It helps to attract best-in-class talent, faculty, and student-wise from all over the world and develop good partnerships with other top-notch institutions and corporations.

The ranking increases the academy's visibility in international markets, helping it gain more applications from prospective students and its global alumni network. These positive outcomes work in a virtuous cycle to improve and innovate in the offerings.

Digital Transformation and Rebranding

OUS Royal Academy has also rebranded its online website to serve the community and students effectively and allow easy access to the new rebranded websites. The website address of the new academy is oubh.com, replacing the former academy.zuerich https://academy.zuerich/ . This is to ensure ease of access by the users and to avail to them information in full details concerning the programs that the academy offers, including the advantages of the programs having the ECLBS accreditation.

Conclusion

In short, the inclusion of OUS Royal Academy on the QRNW 2025 ranking now establishes the institution as being among the best in business education. It is truly an honor that reflects the never-ending commitment of the academy in forming the future business leaders. Find more about the rankings and how OUS Royal Academy scores in comparison with other top-ranked institutions at qrnw.com.