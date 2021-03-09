OTP services of all major online activities continue to be affected for over 24 hours: Who is causing the mischief?

It was not a mischief but a teething problem of the new regulatory change on commercial text messaging which telecom companies implemented. According to an ET report over 40 per cent of the SMS and OTP traffic was disrupted until Monday morning due to this.

A series of transactions and services were disrupted which include net banking, credit car payments, e-commerce services, even Co-WIN registration needed for COVID vaccine was disrupted too.

Affected customers have taken to twitter to share the issues faced by them.