OTP services of all major online activities continue to be affected for over 24 hours: Who is causing the mischief?

It was not a mischief but a teething problem of the new regulatory change on commercial text messaging which telecom companies implemented. According to an ET report over 40 per cent of the SMS and OTP traffic was disrupted until Monday morning due to this.
A series of transactions and services were disrupted which include net banking, credit car payments, e-commerce services, even Co-WIN registration needed for COVID vaccine was disrupted too.
Affected customers have taken to twitter to share the issues faced by them.
The regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), asked the telecom operators to start implementing the norms on bulk messages that are sent out to the customers. But in doing so the SMS which is needed for authentication of OTP has also taken a hit.
The Indian Banks Association has reached out to TRAI and Reserve Bank of India asking to postpone this issue.
According to NDTV, the operators have implemented the new DLT process, and this has affected push notifications. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is a block-chain based registration system.
Some Twitter users blamed it all on blockchain.
According to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), telemarketers have to be registered in the DLT platform. Meanwhile, telecom operators alleged that all companies using the commercial messaging services were communicated to register their content template before March 7.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)