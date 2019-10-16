‘Other telcos levying hidden charges’

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Tuesday defended its move to charge customers 6 paise per minute for interconnect usage charges (IUC) and alleged that other telecom operators are levying the same in a hidden manner.

Accusing the incumbent operators of lacking transparency, the telco said these players have invested in wrong technologies that have cost them dearly and they cannot offset inefficiency in their networks in the name of interconnection usage charges.

A telecom operator has to pay IUC charges to the operator on whose network a call is made. It is associated with the cost of carrying calls in old technology networks. At present this charge is 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network.

Jio has slammed Trai for "retrograde" step to continue "windfall" gains for old operators such as Airtel, saying it was punishing the efficient telecom operators and harming consumer interest.