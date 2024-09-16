 Osel Devices IPO Day 1: Public Issue Receives Bids Over 2.51x; Retail Investors Leading With Subcription Over 4.48 Times
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOsel Devices IPO Day 1: Public Issue Receives Bids Over 2.51x; Retail Investors Leading With Subcription Over 4.48 Times

Osel Devices IPO Day 1: Public Issue Receives Bids Over 2.51x; Retail Investors Leading With Subcription Over 4.48 Times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 70.66 crore, scheduled to end on September 19, is a new issuance of 44.1 lakh equity shares. The price range for each share has been set at Rs 155–Rs 160.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

In just a few hours after it opened for subscriptions on Monday, the Osel Devices IPO was fully subscribed. Up until 1:40 p.m., the initial public offer was subscribed 2.51 times according to Nationa; Stock Exchange bid data.

Retail investors' portion received 4.48 times as many subscriptions as the non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota, which received 1.26 times as many bids.

IPO size and price band

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 70.66 crore, scheduled to end on September 19, is a new issuance of 44.1 lakh equity shares. The price range for each share has been set at Rs 155–Rs 160.

FPJ Shorts
World Ozone Day 2024: What Actions Have Been Undertaken To Heal Earth's Umbrella?
World Ozone Day 2024: What Actions Have Been Undertaken To Heal Earth's Umbrella?
Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill
Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill
Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not Dainty Or Feminine'
Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not Dainty Or Feminine'
After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!
After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!

Minimum bid in IPO

For Rs 1,24,000, retail investors are able to place a bid for a minimum of one lot size, which comprises 800 shares.

IPO subscription timetable

September 16 is when the IPO opened, and September 19 is when it closes. On September 20, the final allocation is most likely to be made. On September 24, the company's shares are probably going to be listed.

IPO quota for categories

QIB investors will receive about half of the offer, followed by retail investors (35 per cent), and non-institutional investors (15 per cent).

Utilisation IPO proceeds

The money raised will go towards general corporate purposes, working capital needs, and loan repayment or prepayment.

Book running lead manager

Horizon Management Pvt Ltd is the issue's book-running lead manager, and Mas Services Ltd is the registrar.

Read Also
BSE Welcomes Kross Ltd With Muted Debut: ₹500 Crore Public Offer Rings Opening Bell With No Profit...
article-image

Company financials

Between the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, Osel Devices Limited witnessed significant financial growth. Between FY 2023 and FY 2024, the company's revenue increased by 62 per cent, from Rs 81.96 crore to Rs 132.69 crore.

Its profit after tax (PAT) increased from Rs 4.6 crore to Rs 13.05 crore during that time, a 180 per cent increase.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in IPOs involves risks and potential volatility. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses incurred by readers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Osel Devices IPO Day 1: Public Issue Receives Bids Over 2.51x; Retail Investors Leading With...

Osel Devices IPO Day 1: Public Issue Receives Bids Over 2.51x; Retail Investors Leading With...

A Gamer's Friend: The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

A Gamer's Friend: The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore

Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore

Yamaha Launches 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0

Yamaha Launches 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0

BSE Welcomes Kross Ltd With Muted Debut: ₹500 Crore Public Offer Rings Opening Bell With No Profit...

BSE Welcomes Kross Ltd With Muted Debut: ₹500 Crore Public Offer Rings Opening Bell With No Profit...