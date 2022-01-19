Orient Green Power Q3 results: Company posts Rs 6.28 cr net profit, total income up Rs 82.54 cr

Orient Green Power Company Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

The company stated that it had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.42 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company's total income during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 82.54 crore, as against Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period.

The resumption of REC renewable energy certificates trading during November 2021 resulted in an increased cash inflow of Rs 42 crore during the quarter, stated the company's Vice-Chairman T Shivaraman.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:27 PM IST