Orchid Pharma Shares Rise 9% After Russia Deal For Antibiotic Exblifep

Shares of Orchid Pharma Ltd gained sharply on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical company announced an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Russia-based drugmaker Pharmasyntez JSC for its advanced antibiotic Exblifep.

The stock opened over 9% higher on the BSE, trading at Rs 1,012.85 around 9:15 am, following the announcement of the partnership.

The agreement is expected to expand the global presence of Orchid’s antibiotic and provide access to the Russian market, where the company estimates a potential opportunity of around $178 million over the next 10 years.

Under the agreement, Pharmasyntez will receive exclusive rights to register and commercialise Exblifep in Russia, subject to regulatory approval from the Russian health authorities. Orchid Pharma will continue to manufacture and supply the finished pharmaceutical product.

Exblifep is a next-generation antibiotic developed to treat serious hospital-acquired bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and hospital-acquired as well as ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HAP/VAP).

The drug is positioned as a carbapenem-sparing therapy, offering doctors an alternative treatment option against infections caused by ESBL-producing bacteria.

Such pathogens are increasingly becoming a global healthcare concern due to rising antimicrobial resistance.

For Orchid Pharma, the agreement marks another step in strengthening the international reach of Exblifep, which has already received approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The company said the drug is the first new chemical entity discovered by an Indian pharmaceutical company to secure regulatory approvals from both agencies.

Exblifep has also been included in treatment guidelines issued by organisations such as the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the European Committee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (EUCAST).

Orchid Pharma Managing Director Manish Dhanuka said the partnership with Pharmasyntez would help make Exblifep accessible to Russian patients by leveraging the company’s expertise in hospital procurement and distribution.

Pharmasyntez, one of Russia’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, said the collaboration would improve access to advanced antibacterial therapies amid growing concerns over drug-resistant infections.

The partnership also highlights Orchid Pharma’s transition from being primarily an antibiotic manufacturer to a company focused on innovation and drug discovery.

The Chennai-based firm operates across the pharmaceutical value chain, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, key starting materials and finished dosage formulations.