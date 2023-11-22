Oracle Financial Services Software Announces 4,176 Equity Shares Under Stock Plan | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited ( OFSS) on Wednesday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, has allotted 4,176 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the OFSS Stock Plan 2014, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 433,088,735 divided into 86,617,747 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. In this allotment, the Company did not allot any shares to Directors of the Company.

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited shares

The shares of OFSS on Wednesday at 11:07 am IST were trading at Rs 4,117.80, down by 0.86 percent.