Oracle Financial Services Software Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option |

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on thursday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee of the Company, at its meeting held today, has allotted 63,078 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. In this allotment, the Company has allotted 10,063 equity shares of Rs 5 each to a Director of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs 433,014,175 divided into 86,602,835 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited shares

The shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Thursday at 12:22 pm IST were at Rs 4,251.50, up by 0.73 percent.