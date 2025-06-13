Oppo K13x 5G Teased To Launch In India Soon, Key Details Revealed

Oppo K13x 5G will have a dual camera setup at the back |

Oppo K13x 5G is all set to release in India soon. The company has started teasing its arrival on Flipkart and a few details regarding the design and specifications have been revealed. The Oppo K13x 5G will be the successor to the Oppo K12x 5G that was launched last year. The upcoming smartphone is said to have changes in the camera module. The new Oppo K13x 5G smartphone may have an ‘AI Camera System’ with features that may be AI-powered.

Flipkart has launched a landing page for the Oppo K13x 5G hinting at the arrival of the smartphone soon. The teaser suggests that the Oppo K13x 5G will come with a damage proof 360-degree armor body that is fall proof. In the teaser, the phone is seen to have a dual camera setup at the back with a slightly different flash module than the predecessor. There is seen to be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Opo K13x 5G.

The Oppo K13x will be sold on Flipkart exclusively after unveil. The phone may be priced in the same range as its predecessor. Currently, the Oppo K12x retails at Rs. 12,999 and the K13x 5G is said to be priced starting at the same range. The Oppo K13x 5G will be listed in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options.

Leaks suggest that the Oppo K13x 5G may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, pack a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. The Oppo K13x 5G will join the Oppo K13 in the range. The latter is also sold on Flipkart. It retails at Rs. 19,999 and comes with a large 7,000mAh battery with an 80W SuperVOOC charger.