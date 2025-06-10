Oppo A5i, Oppo A5i Pro Smartphones With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC Launched

Oppo A5i series come with a 6.67-inch LCD display |

Oppo has quietly unveiled the A5i and A5i Pro smartphones. The new Oppo A5i and A5i Pro join the A5 series with a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 processor and 6.67-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo A5i Pro smartphone has a bigger battery at 6,000mAh capacity, while the A5i offers a 5,100mAH battery capacity. The two smartphones have different camera specifications as well, with the Oppo A5i Pro version offering a 50-megapixel rear main sensor. In comparison, the Oppo A5i offers an 8-megapixel rear sensor.

Oppo A5i, Oppo A5i Pro price and availability

The Oppo A5i Pro is priced at PHP 7,699 (approximately Rs. 11,800) in the Philippines and is exclusively sold via Shopee. The smartphone is listed in a Midnight Purple colour option. The Oppo A5i is listed on the company website confirming official unveil but its availability and pricing remain unknown. The A5i variant comes in Starry Purple and Nebula Red colour options. There is no clarity on when the smartphones will launch in India.

Oppo A5i and Oppo A5i Pro specifications

Both the smartphones run on ColorOS 15.0 based on Android and support up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Oppo A5i and Oppo A5i Pro have a 6.67-inch (1604x720 nits) LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 octa-core processor. The display on the smartphones come with China Southern Glass (twice-reinforced) and Panda (twice-reinforced) protection.

The Oppo A51 Pro has a 50-megapixel rear main camera with auto focus and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Oppo A51, on the other hand, has an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front sensor. The Oppo A5i Pro has a 6,000mAh battery whereas the Oppo A5i has a 5,100mAh battery. Both the phones support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Oppo A5i Pro and A5i come with USB Type-C port.