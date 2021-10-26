Oppo India partners with Invest India to innovate tech startups in India

OPPO India announced its collaboration with Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, to support tech start-ups in the country.

As a part of this collaboration, the OPPO Elevate Program will work closely with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

Through this partnership, OPPO welcomes participation from innovators, tech experts, young startups to showcase innovative technologies.

The platform will focus on inviting entries from innovators in leading emerging technology industries including AI, AR/VR, home automation, IoT, Healthcare, 5G, and Data Protection. Through this robust partnership, the OPPO Elevate program will help young startups enter a fast-growing innovation ecosystem

Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said, “I’m excited to work with Invest India and AGNii team to reiterate our commitment towards strengthening the start-up ecosystem in India. In line with the government’s vision to bolster the innovation in India, Invest India and AGNii together will further enhance OPPO’s Elevate Program and will help provide innovators with a platform to turn their dreams into a reality. Through the program, we are looking forward to unlocking the potential of India’s startups and talent in the emerging technology domain to create more and more innovations for supporting mankind.”

Registrations for the program start from October 25 and will go on till November 23. Entries will be shortlisted by the team at OPPO India. On the ‘Demo Day,’ finalists will present their innovations to a jury with representatives from OPPO Global team, Seattle Innovation, Module Leaders from different business verticals to innovation and investment teams. Post-the Demo Day, the shortlisted startups demonstrating market potential from the identified areas of the business will be provided with an office workspace, expert mentoring by the OPPO team, opportunities to work with OPPO global teams/exhibitions, and financial support.

Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, remarked, “We are excited to work with a technology innovator like OPPO. I’m positive, this platform will help start-ups get the expertise and experience from the experts at OPPO and strengthen our mission to empower dreamers to become doers. OPPO Elevate Program will further augment our initiatives to drive India’s innovation goals.”

The shortlisted startups will gain access to a plethora of benefits, including access to 5G and Camera Innovation labs at India R&D centre, as well as permit to use the latest OPPO devices and solutions for product development & ideation purposes. As a part of OPPO Elevate program these startups will also get personalized technical sessions. Moreover, they will be able to leverage OPPO’s distribution channels and the partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies.

As part of OPPO’s overall vision, the brand will continue to run OPPO Elevate Program to promote the start-up ecosystem in the country and build India as the hub for global innovation. These efforts act to demonstrate the company’s technological impact in a host of diverse ways and formats.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:30 PM IST