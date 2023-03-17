Opening bell: Sensex goes up at 58,078.11, Nifty at 17,111.80 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets on Friday opened in positive after the US financial sector made a strong rebound on Thursday. Sensex opened at 58.078.11 up by 443.27 points, Nifty rose by 126.20 points at 17,111.80.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel and Wipro were in the green whereas Sun Pharma and TCS were in the red. Nifty gainers included JSE Steel, ONGC, Bharti Airtel and UPL, whereas Nestle, Adani Enterprises and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened at 82.49 per dollar, up by 24 paise against Thursday's close of 82.73.

Markets on Thursday

On Thursday BSE rose by 79 points to close at 57,635 whereas Nifty closed at 16,985 up by 13 points.

Global markets

After some of the USA's largest lenders came to the rescue of First Republic Bank, Wall Street closed in green on Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 371.98 points to 32,246.55, while S&P rose by 68.35 points to 3,960. Nasdaq composite gained 282.23 points and closed at 11,717.28. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5 per cent whereas Hong Kong's Hong Seng Index rose 1.2 per cent and China's bluechip saw an increase of 0.8 per cent. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was at 17,145 higher by 122.5 points.

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised its main rates by half a percentage point as it remained focused on fighting high inflation despite market turmoil over fears due to the banking crisis.

Brent crude futures

After a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia oil prices were little changed Brent crude futures went up to $74.72 a barrel, up by 2 cents and US West Texas Intermediate crude went down 2 cents at $68.33 a barrel.