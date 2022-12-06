e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty at 18600

SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Opening bell: Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty at 18600 | Representative Image
Today the benchmark indices opened on a negative note, with Nifty around 18,600. The Sensex was down 292.95 points or 0.47% at 62541.65, and the Nifty was down 83.50 points or 0.45% at 18617.50. 

About 1,318 shares have advanced, 891 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Infosys and ONGC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

