Opening Bell: Sensex down by 44 points at 60,814; Nifty down by 29 points at 18,078.85

The top movers were Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, Punjab National Bank, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Sensex down by 44 points at 60,814; Nifty down by 29 points at 18,078.85 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
On Friday Sensex opened at 60,814 down by 44 points and Nifty at 18,078.85 down by 29 points.

Hindustan Zinc falls by 8 per cent while HUL down by nearly 3 per cent.

