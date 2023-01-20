Opening Bell: Sensex down by 44 points at 60,814; Nifty down by 29 points at 18,078.85 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday Sensex opened at 60,814 down by 44 points and Nifty at 18,078.85 down by 29 points.

The top movers were Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, Punjab National Bank, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank.

Hindustan Zinc falls by 8 per cent while HUL down by nearly 3 per cent.

