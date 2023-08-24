Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,722.51, Nifty At 19,515.90 | File

The markets on Thursday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,722.51, up by 289.21 points and Nifty was flat at 19,515.90 with a gain of 71.90 points. L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Motors were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas NTPC, Nestle and Jio Financial Services were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 193.10 points to end the day at 65,413.13. The NSE Nifty went up by 47.55 points to end the day at 19,444. Nifty Bank gained 485.80 points or 1.10 percent at 44,479.05.

Global markets

US markets ended higher on Wednesday as shares of Nvidia gained 9 per cent ahead of quarterly results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 184.15 points at 34,472.98, the S&P 500 closed higher with a 48.46 point gain at 4,436.01 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 215.16 points to 13,721.03.

The Asian stock markets were trading higher on Thursday with South Korea's KOSPI rising 21.12 points at 2,526.62, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 234.34 points at 18,080.26, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading at 19,515 with a jump of 10.50 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 100.91 points at 32,111.17.

Oil prices

Oil prices were trading lower on Thursday morning amid weak manufacturing data in major economies prevailed over optimism of larger-than-expected drop in the US crude stocks. Brent crude futures for October fell 27 cents at $82.94 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped to $78.58 per barrel, down by 31 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Thursday morning at 82.47 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.69.