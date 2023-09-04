Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex Above 65,000, Nifty At 19,507.75 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Monday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,613.36, up by 209.64 points and Nifty was at 19,507.75 with a gain of 72.45 points. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, L&T, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 519.13 points to end the day at 65,350.54 and the NSE Nifty went up by 181.50 points to end the day at 19,435.30. Nifty Bank gained 446.95 points or 1.02 percent at 44,436.10.

The midcap segment continues to outperform, with the midcap index showing a 3 percent gain for the week. Frontline registered a 1 percent increase, with the top-gainers being automotive and metal stocks.

Global markets

US markets ended mixed on Friday after a jump in unemployment that increased expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes in this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33 per cent at 34,837.71, the S&P 500 closed higher with a 0.18 per cent gain at 4,515.77 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.02 per cent to 14,031.82. US markets will be closed on Monday on occasion of Labour day.

The Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday with GIFT Nifty exchange trading higher at 19,552 up by 4.50 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 289.44 points at 18,671.41, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 127.29 points at 32,837.91 and South Korea's KOSPI added 1.66 points at 2,565.37.

Oil prices

Oil prices were trading higher on Monday morning amid positive China and US economic data. Brent crude futures for October gained 17 cents at $88.72 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to $85.80 per barrel with a gain of 25 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Monday morning at 82.68 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.71.

