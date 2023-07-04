Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 65,503.80, Nifty At 19,406.60 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets on Monday morning opened at record high with Sensex at 65,503.80, up by 298.80 points and Nifty was at 19,406.60 with a gain of 83.60 points. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Titan and Wipro were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Monday

Sensex went up by 522.85 points to settle at 65,241.41 and Nifty was up 133.50 points at 19,322.55 to end the day. The markets were at fresh record levels with Sensex touching 65,300.35 and Nifty at 19,345.10.

Global markets

US markets on Monday advanced slightly on the back of Tesla shares after it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10.87 points to 34,418.47, the S&P 500 rose 5.21 points to 4,455.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.89 points to 13,816.77.

The Asian stock markets on Monday were mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng adding 68.60 points at 19,375.19 and Nifty futures on GIFT exchange were trading 2.50 points higher at 19,449. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 361.04 points at 33,392.29 and South Korea's Kospi was comparatively flat with a fall of 5.99 points at 2,596.48.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday morning were steady as investors weighed the impact of cuts from August by top exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia as data indicated weak demand. Brent crude futures went up 22 cents at $74.87 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.06 per barrel with a gain of 27 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday at 81.92 per dollar against Monday's close of 81.96.