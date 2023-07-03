DMart Revenue From Operations ₹11,584.44 Crore in June 2023 | LinkedIn

DMart on Monday announced the quarterly update of the Company at the end of Q1 of Financial Year 2023-24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 11,584.44 crores.

Standalone Revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2022 was Rs 9,806.89 crore, QE June 30, 2021 was Rs 5,031.75 crore, and June 30, 2020 was 3,833.23 respectively.

The total number of stores as of June 30, 2023 stood at 327.

Dmart Shares

The shares of Dmart on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,856, down by 0.85 percent.