 DMart Revenue From Operations ₹11,584.44 Crore in June 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDMart Revenue From Operations ₹11,584.44 Crore in June 2023

DMart Revenue From Operations ₹11,584.44 Crore in June 2023

Standalone Revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2022 was Rs 9,806.89 crore, QE June 30, 2021 was Rs 5,031.75 crore, and June 30, 2020 was 3,833.23 respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
DMart Revenue From Operations ₹11,584.44 Crore in June 2023 | LinkedIn

DMart on Monday announced the quarterly update of the Company at the end of Q1 of Financial Year 2023-24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 11,584.44 crores.

Standalone Revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2022 was Rs 9,806.89 crore, QE June 30, 2021 was Rs 5,031.75 crore, and June 30, 2020 was 3,833.23 respectively.

The total number of stores as of June 30, 2023 stood at 327.

Dmart Shares

The shares of Dmart on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,856, down by 0.85 percent.

Read Also
DMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

DMart Revenue From Operations ₹11,584.44 Crore in June 2023

DMart Revenue From Operations ₹11,584.44 Crore in June 2023

Hindustan Zinc Logs 2% YoY Growth In Mined Metal Production In June

Hindustan Zinc Logs 2% YoY Growth In Mined Metal Production In June

AU Small Finance Bank Property Auction: Commercial Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here

AU Small Finance Bank Property Auction: Commercial Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here

Saraswat Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here

Saraswat Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here

Clean Science And Technology Allots 8,873 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Clean Science And Technology Allots 8,873 Equity Shares As ESOPs