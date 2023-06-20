 DMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP

DMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each at an exercise price of Rs 299 per equity share to eligible employees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
DMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) on Tuesday announced the allotment of 3,59,365 equity shares to employees under Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2016 of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each at an exercise price of Rs 299 per equity share to eligible employees.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 6,507,330,680 divided into 650,733,068 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon allotment.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,986.70, up by 0.28 percent.

Read Also
Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Meet Swaminathan Janakiraman, The SBI MD Selected As RBI's New Deputy Governor

Meet Swaminathan Janakiraman, The SBI MD Selected As RBI's New Deputy Governor

DMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP

DMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP

Take A Look At Stocks That Hit A 52-week High On Nifty Today

Take A Look At Stocks That Hit A 52-week High On Nifty Today

Mumbai: Months After ₹217 Crore Property Purchase, Kandoi Fabrics Directors Buy Apartments Worth...

Mumbai: Months After ₹217 Crore Property Purchase, Kandoi Fabrics Directors Buy Apartments Worth...

CSB Bank Appoints Biswamohan Mahapatra As Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) Of The...

CSB Bank Appoints Biswamohan Mahapatra As Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) Of The...