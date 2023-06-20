DMart Allots 3,59,365 Equity Shares As ESOP | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) on Tuesday announced the allotment of 3,59,365 equity shares to employees under Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2016 of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each at an exercise price of Rs 299 per equity share to eligible employees.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 6,507,330,680 divided into 650,733,068 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon allotment.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,986.70, up by 0.28 percent.