Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat; Sensex At 65,801.68, Nifty Above 19,700

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 65,801.68, up by 6.95 points and Nifty was at 19,742.55, up by 10.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,493.85, down by 90.10 or 0.21 per cent.

From Sensex pack, HCL Tech, NTPC, Tata Motors, TCS, and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, Nestle India, and LT were among the major laggards.

Market on Friday

The market on Friday ended the week on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 187.75 points or 0.28 per cent, to close at 65,794.73. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 47.35 points or 0.24 per cent to end the day at 19,717.85. Nifty Bank sheds 612.75 points or 1.39 per cent at 43,548.80.

Global markets

The US stock market on Friday ended the session flat: the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1.81 points, or 0.01%, closing at 34,947.28. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 5.78 points, or 0.13%, to reach 4,514.02, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 11.81 points, or 0.08%, ending at 14,125.48.

Asian markets tradimg mixed on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 14.56 points to reach 33,599.76, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 138.09 points, reaching at 17,592.28, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 19.90 points to reach 2,489.75 and Gifty Nifty at 19,809, up by 7 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, Brent crude futures rose by 11 cents, or 0.1%, reaching $80.72 per barrel by 0012 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $75.97 per barrel, marking an increase of 8 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened slightly higher on Monday morning at 83.24 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.27.

