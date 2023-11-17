Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 65,794.73, Nifty Below 19,800

Closing Bell: Indices End Flat; Sensex At 65,945.47, Nifty Below 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Friday ended the week on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 187.75 points or 0.28 per cent, to close at 65,794.73. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 47.35 points or 0.24 per cent to end the day at 19,717.85.

Nifty Bank sheds 612.75 points or 1.39 per cent at 43,548.80.

From the Sensex pack, LT, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, PowerGrid, and Asian Paint were among the top gainers. SBI, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospital, LT, and Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers, whereas SBI, Axis Bank, ONGC, BPCL, and Bajaj Finance were among the losers

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets on Friday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,788.79, down by 193.69 points and Nifty at 19,695.15, down by 70.05 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 43,634.90, down by 526.65 or 1.19 per cent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)