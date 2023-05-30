Opening bell: Markets slip amid mixed global cues; Sensex at 62,784, Nifty at 18,590.30 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday were relatively flat with Sensex at 62,784, down by 62.38 points and Nifty was at 18,590.30 with a drop of 8.35 points. HCL Tech, ITC, Titan, Kotak Bank and Wipro were the top gainers whereas HDFC Bank, L&T, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the top losers.

The stocks of Adani Ports, Mankind Pharma, Reliance Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Greenply Industries, 3M India, Birla Tyres, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Bajaj Healthcare, PC Jewellers, Indiabulls Real Estate, Patanjali Foods, Kirloskar Electric company, V-Guard Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Monday

Driven by auto and metal stocks, Sensex gained 351 points to end the day above the 63,000 point mark. Nifty also went above 18,600 at close thanks to strong global cues.

Global markets

Wall Street stocks were closed on Monday for a holiday.

With the voting on the tentative US debt deal between US President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarty approaching, the Asian markets on Tuesday were mixed.

Singapore's SGX Nifty saw a gain of 16.50 points at 18,706.50, South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,584.53 with a gain of 25.72 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 18,624.74 up by 73.63 points. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 160.94 points at 31,072.60 after the blue-chip shares closed on a three-decade high on Monday.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday continued to rise as United States leaders reached a tentative decision to avoid debt default and amid fears of further interest rate hike. This is in addition to the fear that the OPEC+ will leave the output quotas unchanged. Brent crude futures went up by 35 cents to $77.42 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.20 per barrel with a gain of 53 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday opened lower at 82.67 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.63.