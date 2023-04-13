Opening bell: Markets open in red; Sensex at 60,301.41, Nifty at 17,785.65

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 332 points, Nifty below 17700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday opened in red with Sensex at 60,301.41, down by 91.36 points and Nifty fell by 26.75 points at 17,785.65. Mahindra and Mahindra, Power Grid, Titatn, Axis Bank and Maruti were the top gainers whereas Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Wipro were the top losers.

The stocks of Infosys, Roselabs Finance, Amalgamated Electricity, Avantel, Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Stock Markets Wednesday

Markets on Wednesday closed in green for the eight straight session. Sensex rises 235.05 points to settle at 60,392.77 and Nifty advances 90.10 points to 17,812.40. Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and ITC were among the laggards. The auto, information technology and pharma sectors were up by 1-2 per cent whereas there were some sellings in the FMCG and Capital Goods names.

Global markets

US stocks on Wednesday ended lower after the Federal Reserve's March Policy meeting were revealed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average going down 38.29 points to 33,646.5 and the S&P 500 fell to 16.99 points to 4,091.95. Whereas Nasdaq Composite dropped to 11,929.34 with a fall of 102.54 points.

Nifty futures were trading around 17,860 levels on the Singaporean Exchange. Tokyo stops were in the red on Thursday with Nikkei 225 index seeing a fall of 88.90 points at 27,993.80 where as Topix index dropped 5.20 points to 2,001.72 in early trade.

CPI Inflation

India's retail inflation went down below the Reserve Bank of India's 6 per cent upper-bound in March, revealed the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The Consumer Price Index inflation fell down from 6.44 per cent to 5.66 in March.

IIP growth

According to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data, India's industrial output went up by 5.6 per cent in February. This is in line with the expectation of 5.8 per cent.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Thursday opened at 81.98 against dollar, 10 paise higher than the previous close of 82.08.

Oil prices

On Thursday oil prices eased due to concerns over US recession and weaker oil demand. Brent crude on saw a fall of 19 cents at $87.14 a barrel where as US West Texas Intermediate dropped 16 cents to $83.10.